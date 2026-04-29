Chanel unveils sandal that only covers heel, sparking mixed reactions

A new design from luxury fashion house Chanel is raising eyebrows, with some critics wondering if high fashion has gone a step too far.

Chanel unveiled its Cruise 2027 collection Tuesday in Biarritz, France, featuring a sandal design that leaves most of the foot exposed, covering only the heel with straps wrapped around the ankle.

The show drew A-list attendees including Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, A$AP Rocky and Sofia Coppola.

In its review, Elle described the toe-baring footwear as "intentionally incomplete."

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"The cap-toe went out the window as the design relied solely on what the brand called a 'barefoot heel cap,'" the outlet wrote.

Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy told Women’s Wear Daily that even his own team initially questioned the bold concept.

"At some point, someone told me, ‘It’s too much,’" Blazy said. "And then we saw this amazing photo of the seashore … it’s such a mess, such an explosion. I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s go!’"

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Photos of the sandals quickly sparked debate online, with social media users split between praise and confusion.

Some called the design "genius" and "brilliant," while others mocked the unconventional look.

"Where is the rest of the shoe?" one user wrote. "I am confused."

"Recession indicators: half a shoe from Chanel," another joked.

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"That's not even a shoe. It's a sh," one commenter added.

"Full foot frontal," one user joked.

One user referenced "The Devil Wears Prada," writing, "As Miranda Priestly would say: did you fall down and smack your little head on the pavement?"

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Others questioned the practicality of the design, with one user writing: "Can someone please wear these on the NYC streets and then down into the subway and on the train? Please film feet when you get home, please."

The sandals have not been listed as an official retail item, and pricing has not been announced.

FOX Business has reached out to Chanel for additional information.