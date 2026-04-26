Major airline reportedly plans private bathrooms inside first-class suites — pushing luxury to new extreme

A major airline is looking to take luxury travel to new heights.

Dubai-based Emirates is exploring a major upgrade to its first-class experience — introducing private bathrooms directly inside individual suites, according to Abu Dhabi outlet The National.

"I'm working on en-suite bathrooms in first-class suites," Emirates President Tim Clark said Thursday at the 2026 Capa Airline Leader Summit in Berlin. "I want everyone to hear that so everyone rushes out the door to find out how they can get bathrooms in first-class suites."

Clark added that Emirates is "constantly refining the product" to prevent it from "going stale," according to The National.

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The airline currently offers first-class cabins on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Aboard the Airbus A380, first-class passengers enjoy private suites with sliding doors, along with access to shared shower spas and an onboard lounge and bar, the outlet reported.

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The airline first introduced its signature shower spas in 2008, as noted on its website.

Meanwhile, the Boeing 777 features fully enclosed, floor-to-ceiling suites with advanced entertainment and technology, though it does not include shower spas, The National reported.

The reported move comes as airlines across the industry ramp up investment in high-end travel, rolling out upgraded onboard experiences to attract premium customers.

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It also comes as airlines worldwide adjust operations in response to surging jet fuel costs.

The energy market has seen increased volatility since the Iran war began. The flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely constrained by the threat of Iranian attacks, impacting the availability of a key input in making jet fuel.

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Emirates did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.