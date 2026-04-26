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Major airline reportedly plans private bathrooms inside first-class suites — pushing luxury to new extreme

The airline currently offers shared shower spas on its Airbus A380 fleet, first introduced in 2008

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Horizon Investments CIO Scott Ladner and economist John Lonski discuss market reactions to the war in Iran and first-quarter earnings on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

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Horizon Investments CIO Scott Ladner and economist John Lonski discuss market reactions to the war in Iran and first-quarter earnings on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

A major airline is looking to take luxury travel to new heights.

Dubai-based Emirates is exploring a major upgrade to its first-class experience — introducing private bathrooms directly inside individual suites, according to Abu Dhabi outlet The National.

"I'm working on en-suite bathrooms in first-class suites," Emirates President Tim Clark said Thursday at the 2026 Capa Airline Leader Summit in Berlin. "I want everyone to hear that so everyone rushes out the door to find out how they can get bathrooms in first-class suites."

Clark added that Emirates is "constantly refining the product" to prevent it from "going stale," according to The National.

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A passenger uses a shower spa aboard an Emirates Airbus A380. The airline first introduced its signature shower spas in 2008. (Emirates)

The airline currently offers first-class cabins on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Aboard the Airbus A380, first-class passengers enjoy private suites with sliding doors, along with access to shared shower spas and an onboard lounge and bar, the outlet reported.

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An Emirates first-class meal setup is shown aboard an Airbus A380.

The airline first introduced its signature shower spas in 2008, as noted on its website.

Meanwhile, the Boeing 777 features fully enclosed, floor-to-ceiling suites with advanced entertainment and technology, though it does not include shower spas, The National reported.

The reported move comes as airlines across the industry ramp up investment in high-end travel, rolling out upgraded onboard experiences to attract premium customers.

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Emirates Boeing 777-21H(LR) flies over Barcelona

An Emirates Boeing 777-21H(LR) flies over Barcelona to land at El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 26, 2026.  (Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It also comes as airlines worldwide adjust operations in response to surging jet fuel costs.

The energy market has seen increased volatility since the Iran war began. The flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely constrained by the threat of Iranian attacks, impacting the availability of a key input in making jet fuel.

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Emirates did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.