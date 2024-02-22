Cellphone outage hits AT&T customers nationwide; Verizon and T-Mobile users also affected

Tens of thousands of AT&T customers have been reporting outages this morning for their home phone, internet and mobile phone services, according to Downdetector.

The outages started popping up just before 3:30 a.m. ET, according to a graph shown on the website that tracks outages.

Most users, 55%, say they are having issues with mobile phone service. More than a third of customers reporting being affected say they have no signal at all, and 8% of users say their mobile internet is down.

"Should get a stimulus check for this," one man wrote on the website.

"I lost my cell service at 5:56 a.m. est! I was in the middle of working when I lost it," another commented.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," AT&T spokesperson Jim Greer told Fox Business.

More than 71,000 AT&T users reported outages to Downdetector as of 8 a.m. ET.

Most reported locations of customers impacted are in the south and southeast U.S.

Downdetector also showed a spike in reported T-Mobile outages around 4 a.m. ET. A T-Mobile spokesperson told Fox Business they did not experience an outage and that their network is operating normally.

"Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks," the T-Mobile statement reads.

A Verizon spokesperson told Fox Business that customers are only experiencing issues when trying to contact users who have AT&T, which operates FirstNet.

"UPDATE: Texts to 911 from affected AT&T users are now being received. If you have an emergency, and cannot dial out, send a text message to 911," Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida posted in a subsequent post to X, after alerting people nearly an hour and a half prior about the outage.