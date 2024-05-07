Celebrities pay this NYC man big bucks to get them reservations at exclusive eateries

Getting into some of the most sought-after restaurants in the country can even be difficult for those of considerable wealth and power.

That's why they are turning to celebrity reservationist Nicky DiMaggio for help. Since high school, the fine dining enthusiast has been sourcing reservations for people at some of the most coveted locations, including Nobu Malibu and Giorgio Baldi in California and Carbone, Don Angie, 4 Charles Prime Rib, Via Carota and Rao's in New York City, all of which are known for notoriously strict reservation systems.

"You'd be surprised [by] the Rolodex of people who need to get in places that they can't," DiMaggio told FOX Business during an interview.

Before becoming clients, some major A-listers were placed on 90-day wait lists, or, in some cases, were even turned away at the door, the 34-year-old recalled.

His business initially began as a casual favor. When someone sought assistance, he willingly helped out, sometimes providing his services free of charge. But as demand surged, so did his fees.

Now, his roster of A-list clients pay anywhere between $500 and $1,000 to secure a reservation, DiMaggio said, though certain close friends don't have to pay.

His business, which he later formalized by registering it as an official LLC, started shortly after his cousin scored him a table at Rao's, an exclusive 10-table Italian restaurant in New York, when he was just 18 years old. It wasn't until later on that he realized the significance of that reservation, DiMaggio said.

The restaurant's small selection of tables is "owned" by regulars, Rao's owner Frank Pellegrino told Town & Country in January 2020. "No one gives them up."

"I realized if I could walk through those doors, I can walk through any door and get in anywhere," DiMaggio said during an interview with FOX Business.

From there, he declared that if someone needed a reservation, he'd be the one to help make it happen.

"That's my superpower … that's my purpose on the earth," DiMaggio said.

He began by establishing strong connections and, inevitably, friendships with many of the heavy-hitter restaurateurs in the city.

"I took the owners of Donnie Angie to Rao's … it's a friendship," he said. "They helped me a lot with my career path, and I help them."

By cultivating these relationships and benefiting from word-of-mouth referrals, his business experienced a significant uptick in activity. But he specifically credited nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva for elevating his profile.

"Richie definitely put me on the map with his celebrity clientele," he said. "I was getting reservations for Leonardo DiCaprio and his attorney and Doja Cat's manager … NBA players, NFL, you name it," DiMaggio explained.

People would tag him on social media, which further helped him bolster his client list, which now ranges from Morgan Stanley and the United Nations to 50 Cent, British rapper 21 Savage, Serena Williams and social media star Jake Paul.

His biggest client, though, is the California-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

DiMaggio considers himself a "one-man band" because he manages all aspects of his business. He primarily communicates through direct messages and seldom offers his personal cellphone number.

The reservation is always made in his name, and in the event of a last-minute cancellation, he has a wait list to fill the spot at a moment's notice.

When he's not working around the clock to get a handful of A-listers a table, he can be seen dining out with them.

"Like I said, it started out as a favor … and now it's a business. I'm gonna take it and run," he said.