Nearly 78,000 ceiling fans recalled after reports of blades detaching

Nearly 78,000 ceiling fans are being recalled following several reports that the blades detached, posing a threat to users.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), blades on the Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay and Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans "can detach from the fan while in use, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall includes approximately 77,900 of the Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans, which the CPSC said are identical but branded separately.

The Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company issued the recall following 60 reports that the blades detached from the fan.

This includes three reports of the blades causing damage to drywall, although no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the recall notice, consumers should immediately stop using the fans and contact the Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company.

Customers should send a photo of the fan and date code to the company to "confirm their fan is under the scope of the recall."

Then, consumers will be instructed to disconnect the fan and provide another photo of the disconnected fan to the company before disposing of it in the trash or recycle bin.

The company is sending free replacements to impacted consumers by mail.

The fans were on sale at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Overstock.com, Hayneedle.com, Houzz.com, eAcces.com, and Build.com from February 2018 through August 2021.