Dollywood crowned 'favorite theme park' again in 2024

Dollywood earned the title of "favorite theme park" in the country for the third straight year in 2024.

That’s according to the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s (NAPHA) recently released yearly NAPHA Amusement Park Attractions Survey of its members.

Dollywood’s first-place ranking for "favorite theme park" – one of a handful of categories that the survey looks at – for 2024 marked Dollywood’s latest instance of receiving the title, after notching it with the NAPHA’s members in 2022 and 2023.

The park, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is also tied for first in that category with two other theme parks in 2021, per the NAPHA.

Dollywood has over 50 rides and attractions. More than 2 million people visit Dolly Parton’s park each year, according to the park’s website.

No. 2 for "favorite theme park" went to Disneyland, the Walt Disney Co.-operated park in Anaheim, California.

In the survey, Dollywood was also dubbed the second "most beautiful park" behind Busch Gardens Williamsburg, according to the NAPHA.

When it came to traditional amusement parks, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania emerged as NAPHA members’ favorite for that category.

Knoebels Amusement Resort’s Phoenix roller coaster was also named the "favorite wood roller coaster" for 2024 for the 14th year in a row, the NAPHA said.

Other categories included in the NAPHA survey included "favorite steel roller coaster" and "best new attraction," which Cedar Point’s Millennium Force and Six Flags Great Escape’s The Bobcat, respectively earned.

The NAPHA’s members have over 130 different parks under their belts on average, it said.

