CDC's new COVID mask guidance a 'game changer' for travel industry: Airbnb CEO

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told FOX Business' Susan Li that the CDC's new guidance easing COVID mask rules is a "game-changer" for the travel industry.

Chesky also weighed in on the impact of rising oil prices.

BRIAN CHESKY: I mean, it's a game-changer because people want to travel. I mean, it's one of the things they miss the most. In fact, we did a survey of American travelers beginning of the year and it said that it was representative survey of American consumers and they said the out-of-home activity they missed the most was travel. People want to travel. They have record savings on average.

The more you're concerned about oil prices, the more you're going to probably travel nearby, obviously, planes consume a lot of oil. The second thing I'll just say is, you know, one of the most economic ways to kind of offset the cost of travel is to not do so many back and forth trips to go and stayed places longer. Right. So... instead of going away for a weekend, just go away one time for a month, you're going to reduce the increment of transportation costs.

