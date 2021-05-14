Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

CDC's new COVID mask guidance a 'game changer' for travel industry: Airbnb CEO

Out-of-home activity people miss the most is travel, according to Brian Chesky

close
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses the surge in the travel industry as coronavirus restrictions wind down. video

Airbnb CEO: Out-of-home activity people miss the most is travel

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses the surge in the travel industry as coronavirus restrictions wind down.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told FOX Business' Susan Li that the CDC's new guidance easing COVID mask rules is a "game-changer" for the travel industry.

Chesky also weighed in on the impact of rising oil prices. 

DELTA CEO TALKS COLONIAL PIPELINE, TRAVEL DEMAND, OPENING UP MIDDLE SEAT

BRIAN CHESKY: I mean, it's a game-changer because people want to travel. I mean, it's one of the things they miss the most. In fact, we did a survey of American travelers beginning of the year and it said that it was representative survey of American consumers and they said the out-of-home activity they missed the most was travel. People want to travel. They have record savings on average. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The more you're concerned about oil prices, the more you're going to probably travel nearby, obviously, planes consume a lot of oil. The second thing I'll just say is, you know, one of the most economic ways to kind of offset the cost of travel is to not do so many back and forth trips to go and stayed places longer. Right. So... instead of going away for a weekend, just go away one time for a month, you're going to reduce the increment of transportation costs.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW