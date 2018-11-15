Susan Li joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as a business correspondent in January 2019. Li covers breaking financial news based out of FBN’s headquarters in New York and has interviewed some of the most prominent names in business and economic policy, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Previously, Li served as co-anchor of CNBC’s Asia Squawk Box and Worldwide Exchange where she covered global economic and political issues. Li also hosted CNBC International’s First Class, a luxury travel and lifestyle program.

Prior to CNBC, Li was a Hong Kong-based anchor with Bloomberg Television where she hosted First Up with Susan Li, which won “Best News Program” at the 2012 Asian Television Awards. Additionally, she was the network’s lead anchor in Asia, hosting her talk show Asia Stars, Bloomberg Edge and Morning Call.

A graduate of the University of Toronto with a degree in economics, Li got her start reporting at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation where she covered various political and consumer topics.