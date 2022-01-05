CDC warns Americans against travel to Aruba over COVID concerns

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans against traveling to Aruba.

The agency said that people who must travel to the southern Caribbean Sea island should make sure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before doing so.

In addition, travelers should follow country recommendations or requirements, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

"Because of the current situation in Aruba, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variant," the CDC wrote in an advisory.

It also recommended that those who are not fully vaccinated get tested with a viral test one to three days before the trip.

However, the CDC said travelers should not go abroad until they are fully vaccinated.

"Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of COVID-19, and reduce the number of new variants. CDC encourages you get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible. People who are not fully vaccinated should follow additional recommendations before , during , and after travel," the agency wrote.

Passengers are also instructed to follow all airline requirements, including proof of vaccination, testing, mask-wearing or quarantine.

"Requirements may differ from U.S. requirements. If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States," it noted.

In December, as the omicron variant began to spread across the world, the Biden administration tightened pre-departure testing protocols, requiring all inbound international travelers to test within one day of departure globally – regardless of nationality or vaccination status.

Aruba is ranked as "Level 4," or "Very High" on the scale of COVID-19 levels – as well as tens of other countries.