'The Talk's' Marie Osmond not leaving 'any money' to her kids

Songstress and morning show-host Marie Osmond has decided not to leave any money to her seven kids, instead opting to ultimately leave the inheritance to her charity, she announced.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children,” Marie Osmond told CBS’ "The Talk" on Friday, adding with a laugh: “Congratulations, kids.”

Osmond, a 60-year-old married mother and grandmother, dropped the bomb to her fellow co-hosts on Friday, explaining that she and her husband, Steve Craig, believe leaving their kids a fortune could potentially cause more harm than good.

“I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune. Because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work,” she added. “And you see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they just, they don’t know what to do and so they get in trouble … Let them be proud of what they make, and I’m gonna give mine to my charity.”

Osmond founded Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a charity that raises money for children’s hospitals across the country.

