Cathay Pacific flight returns to Boston after smoke reported in cockpit, cabin: report

A Cathay Pacific flight departing Boston was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff following reports of smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

Footage posted online purportedly shows smoke filling the cabin of Flight CX811 – an Airbus A350 – after it left for Hong Kong early Monday morning.

"Initially, I thought it was, like, maybe it’s just the altitude air difference," passenger Emily Chen told WCVB. "And then I was like, 'I can’t breathe. What’s happening?'"

"I said a few prayers up, I was like, 'Dear Lord, let’s all get somewhere in one piece,’" she added, describing the incident as "frightening."

The plane ultimately landed safely in Boston around 3:21 a.m., according to data from the website FlightAware.

Cathay Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The airline told WCVB that it made a "precautionary flight return to Logan International Airport in accordance with standard procedures."

There were no reports of injuries. Engineers reportedly are investigating the cause of the smoke.

"We [started] the flight, and I just saw a lot of smoke around me," passenger Hoachen Wu told WCVB.

There was also a report of smoke in the cockpit, according to MassLive.com.