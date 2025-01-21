Expand / Collapse search
Cathay Pacific flight returns to Boston after smoke reported in cockpit, cabin: report

Cathay Pacific Flight CX811 was heading to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific Flight 811 turned around shortly after takeoff from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, Jan. 20. (Credit: ViralPress) video

Smoke fills cabin of Cathay Pacific flight

Cathay Pacific Flight 811 turned around shortly after takeoff from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, Jan. 20. (Credit: ViralPress)

A Cathay Pacific flight departing Boston was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff following reports of smoke in the cabin and cockpit. 

Footage posted online purportedly shows smoke filling the cabin of Flight CX811 – an Airbus A350 – after it left for Hong Kong early Monday morning. 

"Initially, I thought it was, like, maybe it’s just the altitude air difference," passenger Emily Chen told WCVB. "And then I was like, 'I can’t breathe. What’s happening?'" 

"I said a few prayers up, I was like, 'Dear Lord, let’s all get somewhere in one piece,’" she added, describing the incident as "frightening." 

Smoke inside Cathay Pacific plane

Smoke is seen inside the cabin of a Cathay Pacific Airbus jet on Monday, Jan. 20, that departed Boston, Mass. (ViralPress)

The plane ultimately landed safely in Boston around 3:21 a.m., according to data from the website FlightAware. 

Cathay Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business. 

The airline told WCVB that it made a "precautionary flight return to Logan International Airport in accordance with standard procedures." 

Cathay Pacific smoke in cabin

There were no reports of injuries from the incident onboard the Cathay Pacific plane. (ViralPress)

There were no reports of injuries. Engineers reportedly are investigating the cause of the smoke. 

"We [started] the flight, and I just saw a lot of smoke around me," passenger Hoachen Wu told WCVB. 

Cathay Pacific plane turns around after smoke in cabin

Emergency vehicles are seen responding to the Cathay Pacific plane after it landed at Boston Logan International Airport. (ViralPress)

There was also a report of smoke in the cockpit, according to MassLive.com. 