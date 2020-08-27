Carrie Underwood headlining re-imagined 'Sunday Night Football' show open, debuting new theme song

Carrie Underwood is debuting a new theme song for the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" show open.

The singer is headlining the show open for the National Football League for the eighth consecutive season.

Underwood, 37, will give an “inside look at her new recording of ‘Waiting All Day for Sunday Night’ in a Nashville studio,” on Sept. 13, according to a press release sent to Fox Business on Thursday.

“We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game’s great fans,” wrote Tripp Dixon, creative director of the "SNF" show open.

Underwood took to Instagram on Wednesday, expressing her joy over being involved in the project.

“Been waiting all summer to announce this! Super excited to be back for another season!” she gushed to her nearly 10 million followers.

This year the "SNF" show open is going to be a lot different, with no extras in the studio or stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show open will also feature “user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit” as well as “cameos from some of the NFL’s biggest stars” that were recorded remotely.