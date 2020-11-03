Carnival Corp. cancels North American cruises through end of 2020

Maybe next year, cruise fans.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cleared cruise ships to return to operation in U.S. waters, Carnival Corp. said this week that it would extend its “pause” of North American cruise brands through the end of the year.

Carnival is the company behind brands like Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess, which have had to cancel voyages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp., said in a written statement that the company is working with the CDC and other public health authorities and medical experts to create a plan for the eventual restart of cruising in North America.

“With their collective guidance, we have developed and continue to update our enhanced health and safety protocols that are in the best interest of our guests, crew and overall public health,” he said. “Whenever we restart our cruise operations in the U.S., we certainly look forward to welcoming our guests on board.”

Last week, the CDC released conditions that cruise lines would have to meet in order to resume voyages in U.S. waters after its no-sail order expired on Oct. 31.

The CDC’s conditional sailing order requires cruise lines to use a phased approach and adhere to COVID-19 testing and social distancing requirements.

Carnival isn’t the only cruise company to cancel its U.S. cruises through the end of 2020. Disney Cruise Line also announced on Tuesday that it wouldn’t return to seas until at least Dec. 31. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have made similar announcements.

In Europe, Carnival brands Costa and AIDA did resume cruising this fall, though AIDA announced last week that it was canceling all of its voyages between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 due to a new round of coronavirus-related restrictions in Germany.

When cruise ships do return to U.S. waters, passengers will likely face strict enforcement of new health protocols.

Carnival said restart dates in the U.S. would be communicated by its respective brands.