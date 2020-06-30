Carl Reiner, driving force in American comedy, dead at 98, media reports
The creator of 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' reportedly died of natural causes in his Beverly Hills home
Carl Reiner, creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and driving force in American comedy as a writer, director and producer, has died at age 98, Variety reported on Tuesday.
Reiner died of natural causes in his Beverly Hills home, the entertainment news outlet said, citing the legendary comedian’s assistant Judy Nagy.
