Hot career trend ‘hushed hybrid' has managers choosing the employees who have flex work arrangements

With thousands of American businesses mandating back-to-office protocols, some rogue managers are apparently stretching their authority and going against company policy.

These rebellious managers are allowing staff to split their time between working from home and reporting to their workplace — even though their companies are now requiring in-person work.

This latest career trend, dubbed "hushed hybrid," is another viral job situation that’s causing dissension in the workforce and creating challenges for American businesses.

‘BUSY BRAGGING’ WORKPLACE TREND HAS EMPLOYEES RETHINKING THEIR OFFICE BEHAVIOR: ‘IT DOESN’T IMPRESS PEOPLE'

For more about this phenomenon, three workplace experts shared why the trend is going viral.

Here's what to know.

What exactly is ‘hushed hybrid'?

Karen Leal, performance specialist with Insperity in Houston, Texas, said "hushed hybrid" refers to managers overruling, dismissing or choosing not to enforce a company’s return-to-office policies.

TIKTOK GEN Z CREATORS REVEAL HOW MUCH THEY'RE EARNING, HOW TO BUDGET IN HOT ‘PAYDAY ROUTINE’ TREND

"This means some managers are making their own rules regarding working from home for their teams, making alternative in-office practices more flexible," Leal told Fox News Digital.

How is this policy hurting US companies?

Hushed hybrid may seem innocuous to a manager, but Leal said that actively going against a company’s set policies negatively affects the organization’s culture and can erode overall trust in leadership.

"Active defiance of set policies can lead managers and staff to think all policies are free for interpretation or even that compliance is optional."

"When managers and staff do not follow company policies and quietly make their own rules, they are in direct defiance of, or at least misalignment with, the current standards that are set in place by leadership," she said.

Additionally, active defiance of set policies can lead managers and staff to think all policies are free for interpretation or even that compliance is optional — which can wreak havoc on corporate structure and stability, Leal also noted.

In addition, other experts say this contradictory practice can affect employee morale and productivity.

"Employees may become confused or disillusioned by the inconsistency in policy enforcement, which can lead to reduced engagement and a sense of disconnection from the company’s values and goals," said Joe Galvin, chief research officer with Vistage in Stamford, Connecticut.

WHY ARE 25% OF GEN-ZERS BRINGING THEIR PARENTS ON JOB INTERVIEWS WITH THEM? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

The practice can also lead to tension and conflict in the workplace among workers who are permitted flexible arrangements and those who are not.

"Employees whose managers do not offer flexibility become disgruntled and therefore begin to report ‘rule breakers’ to upper management, creating a punitive and combative workplace," added Galvin.

Why are some managers going against their firm's policy?

There are several reasons why managers may create their own hybrid-model playbook.

"Some managers may feel empowered to go against policies due to perceived benefits such as aligning with employee preferences, retaining talent and improving performance outcomes," said Galvin.

Or, he offered, they may not agree with upper management’s decisions and want to appease and retain their teams, allowing them to bend the rules at their discretion.

"They may also want higher levels of flexibility for themselves, and therefore empower their employees to follow suit," Galvin noted.

TIKTOK USERS HOST LIVE ‘CO-WORKING’ SESSIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA APP DURING BUSINESS HOURS

These policies of permitting mixed-messages, going against corporate policy and allowing work flexibility for some people over others lead to negative consequences in the workplace.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Conflict will likely arise when some employees follow a set company policy and others choose not to," said Leal with Insperity.

"When a hybrid policy is set for the entire organization, but some teams practice a hushed hybrid schedule — it is unfair to those following the rules."

Additionally, when policies are unfairly enforced, retention efforts are weakened.

"Employees want to work for an employer who treats them fairly," continued Leal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"If leadership is inconsistent, unfair or lackadaisical about enforcing policies, it should come as no surprise when employees seek employment elsewhere."

How can a more transparent policy help worker engagement?

Mark Dixon, based in Monaco, is CEO of International Workplace Group, with more than 1,500 locations in the U.S. across all 50 states.

He said American employees are seeking flexibility and are no longer willing to waste their day o to city center offices.

"Our research in the U.S. has revealed 77% of workers consider a workplace close to home a must-have for their next job move and 50% would actually quit if required to commute to a city center office five days a week," he reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

Dixon maintained that a more transparent policy in terms of accepting hybrid options for employees can result in engagement, productivity and retaining top workers.

"Employers who make and communicate clear and transparent policies that support employees’ flexibility will see upticks in important employee metrics such as satisfaction, engagement, productivity and even well-being," Dixon told Fox News.