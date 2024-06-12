Why are 25% of Gen Zers bringing their parents on job interviews with them? Experts weigh in

Some Gen Zers are relying on their parents for help with their job search — and some are even inviting their moms and dads to attend job interviews with them, according to a recent study by ResumeTemplates.com.

The survey found that 70% of Gen Zers have asked their parents to help them find a job, Sixteen percent say their parents submitted job applications for them — and 1 in 10 had their parents actually write their resume.

But even more of a revelation is this: The survey found that 25% of Gen Zers say they've brought their parents along with them on job interviews.

This young-adult generation of job seekers seems to appreciate their parents’ wisdom, as 83% of respondents credit their parental guidance with landing their new job and advancing their career goals.

Yet is the input and assistance from parents a good thing for job seekers, or are members of this generation taking the easy approach — and taking things too far?

Three employment pros weighed in on what's behind this trend, on the drawbacks of letting parents take an overactive role in job-hunting — and more.

‘Depends on the family dynamic’

Having a parent proofread a resume or cover letter is common, and asking a parent to role-play for an interview is appropriate — but are there limits to parental involvement in a job search?

Most experts say it depends on the job seeker and other factors.

"I think it just depends on the family dynamic, which is different from person to person," said David Rice, an HR professional at People Managing People, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Some parents are overbearing and some kids always seek their parents' help, but in terms of looking for a job, every kid wants their parents to know they're doing the right things and pursuing opportunities," he said.

Rice also said it's "totally OK to solicit or accept help from your parents, to pick their brains and apply their wisdom to your own search."

Even so, when does that type of involvement cross the line?

What’s causing Gen Z to be so reliant on their parents?

Seeking parental help is due to several factors, experts say.

"I think this is probably a bit of wisdom and laziness," said Rice.

Events of the last few years have only fueled the parental shadow, such as the pandemic and the unstable economy, he said.

"We live in a culture and time of instant gratification, and it doesn't exactly encourage young people to endure any amount of failure."

"These groups have had to make quite a few shifts in their career and weather some storms, find work quickly and do work that didn't align with their goals at times," Rice said.

"So they may have a certain level of wisdom that can be useful to Gen Zers in hunting for jobs."

Still, he cautioned that some Gen Zers simply want to take a passive approach.

"There certainly will be cases where, essentially, the person wants their parents to do it for them," said Rice. "I don't think it's controversial to say that children today have a bit more of a pampered existence than their parents did."

He added, "We live in a culture and time of instant gratification, and it doesn't exactly encourage young people to endure any amount of failure — so looking for help the moment it becomes challenging isn't exactly a surprise."

Concerns about the 'ability to work unsupervised’

Most job experts frown on bringing moms or dads along on a job interview.

"Pursuing a job, getting it and going to work is a journey that is meant to be a life experience, which shapes you and helps you move into adult life," Rice told Fox News Digital.

"It's not something your parents should be holding your hand through," he said. "And if I were a hiring manager seeing this, particularly in a person who is old enough to go to college, I'd be concerned about this person's ability to work unsupervised, make decisions on their own — and how easily they can be misguided."

Another expert had a similar reaction.

"Parents should not go into a job interview with their child," said Jill Chapman, director of early talent development with Insperity in Houston, Texas.

"If the parent is intimately involved in the process … it reflects poorly on the candidate."

She said it is one thing to bring a parent along for the ride and have that parent wait in a nearby coffee shop or parking lot — but including a parent in a sit-down with an interviewer is taking parental involvement too far.

"It speaks volumes to an organization if the parent is intimately involved in the process, and it reflects poorly on the candidate," cautioned Chapman.

How can parents constructively help their kids?

There are some valuable ways parents can help.

"Parents can help kids prepare for the interview ahead of time: Talk about what to wear, how to behave, and what to expect," Amy Morin, a psychotherapist in Marathon, Florida, who is author of the book "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do" and host of the "Mentally Stronger" podcast.

They can also provide insight regarding professional protocol.

"Discuss things like basic social skills — such as turning off your phone — to how to ask questions about benefits such as health insurance," she said.

Helping a child prepare for an interview is beneficial.

"Perform a mock interview and give feedback," Morin added.

"Review sample questions and talk about how to address tough questions or how to explain gaps in employment."

Another way parents can help their kids is to share their own employment anecdotes.

"Talk about your own experiences in pursuing a job and relay what you learned," said Rice with People Managing People.

"But insist that this is something that they have to do on their own," he said.

"If you're old enough to go to work, you're old enough to explore what working life is on your own. Emphasize that this is a natural part of life and becoming an adult."