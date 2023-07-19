Job hunters, beware: These 4 red flags on a resume may be hurting your search

If your career goal right now is to add momentum to your job search, you may need to take a closer look at your resume.

It is, after all, the first way you're selling your skills and experience to prospective employers.

Your resume highlights your education, relevant skills and experience, and compiles your talents for prospective companies.

Two job experts talked to FOX Business about the "red flags" that could be on resumes — red flags that could be hindering a job hunter's chances of being hired in a new role.

Let's dive right in.

Red flag No. 1: Having spelling and grammatical errors

One of the easiest ways to lose the interest of a recruiter or hiring manager is to have errors on your resume.

"Job seekers should make sure they proofread their resume and have others review their resume to ensure it is well written and error free," said Lindo Gharib, district president at Robert Half in Richmond, Virginia.

Companies may perceive these errors as a lack of attention to detail, a person's unprofessionalism or a lack of seriousness about the job search.

In addition, make sure your email address is professional, he recommended.

"Consider creating an email that a simple one that includes your first and last name, rather than something silly, suggestive or vulgar," Gharib said.

Red Flag No. 2: Showing a bumpy work history

Although job-hopping may catch the questioning eye of a recruiter, it isn’t always a deal breaker, experts said.

"Whether or not job-hopping is a red flag can depend on the number of positions a candidate has held and the length of service at each one, but it’s not always a deal breaker," said Gharib.

He said that's especially true "if the job seeker has a viable reason for the changes and they are not too extensive."

Also, if you have a long job pause on your resume, you may want to mention that issue on your cover letter.

"If job seekers have done some things to keep their skills current such as volunteer work, continuing education or online courses and have transferrable skills, a long pause of work history shouldn’t be an issue," said Gharib, "especially in a tight labor market."

He added, "Employers are more flexible if candidates have the drive and willingness to learn new things."

Even more important: Do not embellish your work experience.

"Honesty is always the best policy," said Gharib.

"I would not encourage job seekers to exaggerate or embellish skills."

"Talk about your ability and willingness to learn new things instead or highlight how your transferrable skills are a match for the role," he also said.

Be aware, by the way, that It’s common for recruiters to verify job titles and experience before extending an offer.

Red Flag No. 3: Listing affiliations that can be construed as controversial

Be cautious when listing affiliations that can be polarizing, such as social or political organizations, experts advise.

"Generally speaking, I would stay away from listing political or social organizations on your resume unless they have direct relevance to the role," Gharib told FOX Business.

"Focus on your professional affiliations and networking groups instead," he said, "which can highlight your commitment to your industry or line of work."

Red Flag No. 4: Lacking thorough job descriptions

A recruiter or hiring manager is going to use your resume as the summary of your experience.

"For each role on their resume, a candidate should list specific duties and achievements."

So be sure to include thorough job descriptions, how your work positively impacted each employer and what the new company may gain by hiring you.

"For each role on their resume, a candidate should list their specific duties and achievements," said Jill Chapman, director of early talent programs and human capital management with national HR services provider Insperity, in Houston, Texas.

"Employers could raise the red flag if every point on a candidate’s resume is a vague or highly general statement applying to any number of jobs," she also said.

"When a candidate cannot explain how they created an impact in the roles on their resume — that can also speak to a lack of initiative and achievement," she said as well.