Career challenge: Your boss is younger than you are. How do you handle it?

The American workplace continues to evolve in many ways.

There are mergers, acquisitions and restructurings in offices all over the nation.

Amid all the shifting, if you find yourself reporting to a boss that’s younger than you are, this dynamic can be daunting.

"This is becoming much more common, since older people are remaining in the workforce longer than in the past," said Ruth Sherman, a workplace and communications expert with Ruth Sherman Associates in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"The trick is for both parties to recognize this new and perhaps unfamiliar dynamic and find the positives in it."

There are benefits each age group brings to the job at hand.

"Older workers often bring a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge, while younger workers have insights into the latest technology and marketing opportunities," Sherman told Fox Business.

Here’s more expert advice to succeed at work with an unexpected age dynamic.

Keep an open mind

While some may believe there is a widening divide between generations, people of all ages have more in common than they realize, said Karen Leal, a performance specialist with Insperity in Houston, Texas.

"Leadership typically will not put the manager in a role where they do not feel they can succeed," Leal told FOX Business.

"Remember that age should not be a focal point, as it's neither a predictor of success nor an indicator of competencies."

"Diversity among managers may bring many varying characteristics to their teams," she said, "such as adaptability, openness to feedback, appreciation for flexible schedules, awareness of the needs of working parents, and belief in the importance of work-life balance, collaboration and enthusiasm."

Should you find yourself apprehensive about reporting to a younger manager, Leal said to remember that age should not be a focal point, as it's neither a predictor of success nor an indicator of competencies.

"It is also not fair to make assumptions about the manager’s leadership style," she said.

Respect is earned and goes both ways.

A better approach is to give the person a fair chance and have an open conversation with the manager about the person's goals and intentions for the team.

"Employees should be prepared to discuss the expectations of their role and be transparent about how their manager can support them," Leal told FOX Business.

Respect is earned and goes both ways, so approach the dynamic with an open mind and a supportive, positive outlook, she noted.

Understand the manager's key role

Leal stressed that a manager and employee are not in competition with each other — and their roles and responsibilities are likely vastly different.

"The manager function is to support the success of their employee and help them meet or exceed performance expectations, not to do the employee’s job," Leal told FOX Business.

For example, an employee may have a highly technical position where certain knowledge is critical; however, the manager may only need to have a general understanding of the specialized area and focus on the people component, which is essential in management and leadership, Leal said.

Focus on the positive

Going into any work situation, it is essential to keep a positive and professional outlook.

"Leadership has placed the manager in their role for a reason and can see how they can help the team and organization prosper," Leal said.

Hold off on complaining about the boss

Complaining about any boss can have consequences for your career.

"Negativity is contagious, which can lower morale," Leal told Fox Business.

It is also seen "as unprofessional and complaining could strain the manager-report relationship and hinder the employee’s advancement opportunities," she said.

Furthermore, if the complaints are considered insubordinate or have a negative impact on performance, they could lead to disciplinary actions, added Leal.