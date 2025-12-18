Cardinal Timothy Dolan reveals book, documentary offers after 16 years leading the Archdiocese of New York

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said he has already received offers to write a book and participate in a documentary as he steps down from his role as archbishop of New York, a position he has held for roughly 16 years.

In an excerpt of an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," Dolan spoke about the steps he has taken toward retirement and what he hopes to pursue next.

"People know when you turn 75 — any bishop — pretty soon he's going to be retired," Dolan said. "So, people know that, and they'll start writing you. So I got some requests, like to go to some universities, just to be on campus, maybe to take a sabbatical, maybe to teach a course."

He added, "I even got an offer to write a book. I got an offer to do a documentary on the status of the Church in the United States. So things come in, and I'm going to kind of appreciate the chance to set my own schedule."

Dolan noted that he had submitted his resignation in February of this year, as required by canon law.

"It's canon law, church law, that when a bishop reaches 75, you must submit your resignation to the bishop of Rome, the Holy Father," Dolan said. "So I did, and about two weeks later, I got the letter back saying … ‘The Holy Father accepts your resignation.’"

The Vatican announced Thursday that Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, as the next archbishop of New York, placing him at the helm of the 2.8 million Catholics who make up the Archdiocese of New York.

Dolan has led the archdiocese since 2009.

Dolan will continue to oversee the archdiocese as apostolic administrator until Archbishop-designate Hicks formally takes office on Feb. 6 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Dolan’s full interview with Bartiromo airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.