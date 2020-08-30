Capri Sun donates water to schools, apologizes to kids that it's not juice

There’s nothing wrong with water, unless you’re expecting juice.

Continue Reading Below

Capri Sun recently launched a new campaign to help keep kids hydrated while at school. Unfortunately for juice-loving kids, however, they may not be receiving what they’d normally expect to find in the famous juice pouches.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KHC KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 34.88 +0.12 +0.35%

Capri Sun is donating 5 million pouches of water to schools in the Chicagoland area and Granite City.

FAST-FOOD GIANTS RACE TO PERFECT THE DRIVE-THROUGH EXPERIENCE

Apparently, the company anticipates kids being disappointed at grabbing a pouch and finding it full of water instead of juice, so the pouches have the message, “We’re sorry, it’s not juice” printed on them.

Capri Sun the donations were made because water fountains have been shut down at schools.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

“As a brand that exists to support families, when CAPRI SUN heard water fountains were going to be off-limits when schools reopened, we saw an opportunity to step up and help out," said Naor Danieli, the associate director of kids hydration at Kraft Heinz. "With a tremendous amount of collaboration across all our Capri Sun teams, we worked quickly to create Capri Sun Filtered Water – and hope it will make life easier for parents while making water slightly more fun for kids.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Youtube, Capri Sun posted a video that shows kids taste testing the new product, unaware that it’s simply water. Not surprisingly, many of the kids appeared disappointed in the lack of flavor that the new drink had.