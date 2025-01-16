Capital One customers not getting payments amid outage

Capital One said it's experiencing a technical outage that's keeping customers from getting payments.

The issue is tied to a third-party vendor and is "temporarily impacting some account services, deposits, and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business, and commercial bank," the bank posted on X.

The company posted a follow-up message saying it is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services.

CAPITAL ONE SUED BY CFPB FOR ALLEGEDLY CHEATING CUSTOMERS OUT OF $2 BILLION

"We know it’s important to have your money when you need it, so we apologize for any inconvenience this is causing, and we appreciate your patience while we work to get this resolved," the company wrote as complaints started to stack up on the social media platform.

By 1 p.m. Thursday, there had been nearly 1,700 outages related to Capital One, according to Downdetector.

One user on Downdetector posted about not getting paid, and another posted about not having access to an app.

"It'd be nice to get paid. I'm hungry," another posted.

FOX Business reached out to Capital One for comment.

INVESTMENT BANKERS SAY TRUMP MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS BOOM ALREADY UNDERWAY

It's the latest blow to the financial institution, which is being sued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for allegedly misleading customers by not notifying them of account options that paid higher interest rates.

The federal government's consumer watchdog claims Capital One's practices meant millions of customers missed out on a collective $2 billion they could have made in interest payments.