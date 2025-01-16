Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Personal Finance
Published

Capital One customers not getting payments amid outage

By 1 p.m. Thursday, there had been nearly 1,700 outages related to Capital One, according to Downdetector.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Capital One said it's experiencing a technical outage that's keeping customers from getting payments. 

The issue is tied to a third-party vendor and is "temporarily impacting some account services, deposits, and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business, and commercial bank," the bank posted on X. 

The company posted a follow-up message saying it is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services. 

CAPITAL ONE SUED BY CFPB FOR ALLEGEDLY CHEATING CUSTOMERS OUT OF $2 BILLION

"We know it’s important to have your money when you need it, so we apologize for any inconvenience this is causing, and we appreciate your patience while we work to get this resolved," the company wrote as complaints started to stack up on the social media platform. 

Capital One

The Capital One Bank logo on a building in Manhattan, N.Y., July 6, 2024. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

By 1 p.m. Thursday, there had been nearly 1,700 outages related to Capital One, according to Downdetector. 

One user on Downdetector posted about not getting paid, and another posted about not having access to an app.

"It'd be nice to get paid. I'm hungry," another posted. 

FOX Business reached out to Capital One for comment.  

INVESTMENT BANKERS SAY TRUMP MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS BOOM ALREADY UNDERWAY

It's the latest blow to the financial institution, which is being sued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for allegedly misleading customers by not notifying them of account options that paid higher interest rates. 

Capital One

Customers make a transaction at a Capital One ATM Feb. 19, 2024, in Miami, Fla.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The federal government's consumer watchdog claims Capital One's practices meant millions of customers missed out on a collective $2 billion they could have made in interest payments.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are deeply disappointed to see the CFPB continue its recent pattern of filing eleventh-hour lawsuits ahead of a change in administration," Capital One said in a statement. "We strongly disagree with their claims and will vigorously defend ourselves in court." 