Cannabis-infused turkey gravy launched ahead of Thanksgiving. Find out where

Thanksgiving is just days away, and this time it's all about the gravy.

California-based Kiva Confections, which creates cannabis-infused treats, is attempting to take the traditional Thanksgiving dinner to a "higher" level with its cannabis-infused turkey gravy.

The release of the limited-edition dish comes as California, known for its high taxes, is aiming to lift duties on the legal marijuana market yet again. But those increased hikes may be passed along to consumers.

Kiva's twist on a traditional holiday staple is said to feature "fast-acting technology that allows for faster THC absorption," which the company touts will help eliminate those "awkward family dinners."

“Fast-acting edibles technology is an exciting industry innovation because it has the potential to change the way people use edibles, breaking down the barriers to entry,” said Kiva's co-founder and CEO Scott Palmer. “What better way to start than with America’s favorite Thanksgiving dressing?”

The company says it utilizes cutting-edge technology that allows the cannabinoids to take effect in as little as two to 15 minutes, much faster than typical edibles.

"Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you’ll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you. " - Kiva Confections

The gravy is infused with 10mg of THC and is made with turkey stock, salt, onion and garlic in order to "create a familiar taste with an uncommon ingredient."

The product comes in a powder, which can be found at Sweet Flower locations in Los Angeles and Grass Roots locations in San Francisco while limited supplies last.

Kiva Confections announced it will also be launching cannabis-infused hot cocoa that will be infused with the same fast-acting technology.

California is one of 11 states that have legalized recreational marijuana. More than 30 states have legalized cannabis for medical use.