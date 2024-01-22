Expand / Collapse search
Can you keep your New Year's resolution? GymBird is offering $5,000 to one lucky contest winner who can

The $5,000 will either go to the winner or to their opposing political party

GymBird is introducing an enticing incentive for meeting your New Year's resolution: cash.

The fitness brand announced its new contest on Monday. The company will pick one applicant to be its "Resolution Rockstar" – and $5,000 is on the table.

If the participant meets their goals by March 29, the money is theirs. But the deal has a catch that some politically-minded hopefuls may find motivating.

"The Resolution Rockstar will have to keep their fitness resolutions until March 29, and they’ll earn $5,000 for doing so," GymBird told Fox News Digital on Monday. "The catch? If they fail to achieve their fitness goals, the money will be donated to their opposing political party."

GymBird logo

GymBird is offering a financial incentive in its new Resolution Rockstar contest. (GymBird via Facebook / Fox News)

The company cited studies that said around 80% of people give up on their New Year's resolutions – the majority of which are fitness-related.

"And, from what we know about loss aversion from countless studies, it might not be enough motivation to simply withhold the $5K upon failure of hitting your goals," GymBird said on its website. "So, we're going to add more of an emotional and intellectual incentive to the mix."

gym treadmills

GymBird is introducing an enticing incentive to meet fitness-related New Year's resolutions. (iStock / iStock)

Applications are open from Monday until February 19. Interested applicants can apply on GymBird's website.

"At GymBird, we love finding unique ways to motivate people to keep their fitness goals, so we're excited to set up one person for hopefully a year of continued success, health, wealth, and personal development," GymBird's Chief Content Officer Ashley Walton said in a video.