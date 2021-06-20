Expand / Collapse search
California woman sues Red Lobster claiming false advertising: report

Suit alleges chain falsely claims menu items are obtained in 'sustainable,' 'responsible' ways

A California woman is suing Red Lobster over claims the restaurant chain is using deceptive advertising and fails to live up to their promised standards of environmental sustainability, according to a report.

The suit alleges that a Red Lobster menu falsely claims to offer food items that are obtained in ways that are "traceable," "sustainable" and "responsible," the Bangor Daily News reported

The filing calls the restaurant’s claims false pointing at a federal ruling last year that the lobster fishery threatens the endangered North Atlantic right whale, which subsequently led to the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery having its Marine Stewardship Council certification suspended.

A Red Lobster spokesperson told Fox News in a written statement that it cannot comment on pending litigation or the specific claims made against the chain.

"What we can say is that we stand behind our Seafood with Standards commitments as well as our support for scientific research and continuous improvement efforts to ensure there’s seafood to enjoy, now and for generations," the statement said.