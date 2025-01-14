California wildfires: does your car insurance protect you from fire damage?

The devastation from the ongoing wildfires in Southern California is expected to break property loss records, with an estimated 12,000 structures already burned.

With thousands of victims losing their homes, homeowners insurance in the state has been a major focus since the disaster began last week. But what about those who lost their vehicles to the fires?

It all comes down to what type of policy the owner has on the vehicle.

Robert Passmore, the Department VP of Auto and Claims at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), told FOX Business in an interview that there are two kinds of coverage for damage to a vehicle.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: INSURED LOSSES COULD TOP $30B, WELLS FARGO ANALYSIS FINDS

"That is collision coverage, for when you hit something or another object or another car, and then there's comprehensive coverage, which is for pretty much everything else that can happen to your car – things like floods or a tree falling on it, or it gets hit by lightning, it burns up in a fire," he explained. "So if you have comprehensive coverage on your car, then your loss would be covered under your auto policy."

Passmore said most of the vehicles damaged in the fires that have been burning in the Los Angeles for the past week are going to be total losses, noting, "There's no repairing a car that's been in one of these fires, usually."

He said that people with comprehensive coverage whose vehicles are totaled by the fires will be paid the market value of the vehicle at the time of the loss – before it was burned.

CALIFORNIA BANS INSURANCE CANCELLATION, NON-RENEWALS IN LA AREAS AFFECTED BY FIRES

Passmore said that typically when disasters such as floods or wildfires occur, most people use their cars to escape, but some vehicles are often left behind, given that many households own more vehicles than they have drivers.

He said that one issue that can slow down a claim in the instance of a fire is if the title of the vehicle is destroyed, because that documentation is needed for processing. However, if the owner's title is lost – say, because it burned in their home – the insurance company can assist them in applying for a duplicate title.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Passmore said many people keep their titles in a safe deposit box at a bank, or in a strong box in their home that they can take with them if they need to flee.