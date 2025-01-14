California utility company accused of starting LA fire in multiple lawsuits

A California utility company is facing a pile of lawsuits claiming its equipment started the Eaton Fire, one of the largest of multiple blazes sparked last week and still burning in the Los Angeles area.

Southern California Edison, owned by Edison International, was hit with four lawsuits on Monday, all of which accuse the company of igniting the fire, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Eaton Fire alone has burned more than 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 2,700 structures and left 15 people dead.

The lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of homeowners, renters, business owners and others with properties destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area.

At least 24 people have died since multiple fires began last Tuesday, and more than 90,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes. More than two dozen people are reported missing, authorities said.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the city of Los Angeles is the second most destructive inferno in California history, according to one complaint.

The suits cited multiple eyewitness accounts and images that appeared to show a fire at the base of a transmission tower owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) before powerful Santa Ana wind gusts quickly spread the flames.

The lawsuits say Edison infrastructure in the area was still energized at the time of the fire. Last Wednesday, Southern California Edison said its distribution lines immediately to the west of Eaton Canyon were de-energized well before the reported start time of the fire.

"Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires here in Southern California and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time," an SCE spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "SCE crews, contractors and mutual assistance partners are dedicated to safely restoring power to our customers."

"We have been served with a complaint about a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire," the spokesperson acknowledged, adding, "SCE will review the complaint. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation."

Edison International's shares dropped nearly 12% to $57.24 on Monday. They have plunged by about 27% since the fires broke out last week.

Reuters contributed to this report.