California utility company accused of starting LA fire in multiple lawsuits

SoCal Edison hit with multiple lawsuits, accused of starting Eaton Fire near Los Angeles

Californians angry amid devastating wildfires: local research fellow

A California utility company is facing a pile of lawsuits claiming its equipment started the Eaton Fire, one of the largest of multiple blazes sparked last week and still burning in the Los Angeles area.

Southern California Edison, owned by Edison International, was hit with four lawsuits on Monday, all of which accuse the company of igniting the fire, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Eaton Fire alone has burned more than 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 2,700 structures and left 15 people dead.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 7: Homes burn as powerful winds drive the Eaton Fire on January 7, 2025 in Pasadena, California. A powerful Santa Ana wind event has dramatically raised the danger of wind-driven wildfires such as the dangerous and destructive Palisades Fire near Santa Monica. The strong winds also forced President Joe Biden to cancel his plan to travel between Los Angeles and Riverside, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Homes burn as powerful winds drive the Eaton Fire on Jan. 7, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of homeowners, renters, business owners and others with properties destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area.

At least 24 people have died since multiple fires began last Tuesday, and more than 90,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes. More than two dozen people are reported missing, authorities said.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the city of Los Angeles is the second most destructive inferno in California history, according to one complaint.

The suits cited multiple eyewitness accounts and images that appeared to show a fire at the base of a transmission tower owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) before powerful Santa Ana wind gusts quickly spread the flames.

SoCal Edison power lines in California

Electrical transmission lines after the Eaton Fire in the hills above Altadena, California, on Jan. 13, 2025. (Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The lawsuits say Edison infrastructure in the area was still energized at the time of the fire. Last Wednesday, Southern California Edison said its distribution lines immediately to the west of Eaton Canyon were de-energized well before the reported start time of the fire.

"Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires here in Southern California and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time," an SCE spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "SCE crews, contractors and mutual assistance partners are dedicated to safely restoring power to our customers."

"We have been served with a complaint about a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire," the spokesperson acknowledged, adding, "SCE will review the complaint. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation."

utility workers

Workers with Southern California Edison replace a transformer on Holt Street in Santa Ana, California on Sept. 10, 2021. The company is accused in lawsuits of starting the Eaton Fire. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via / Getty Images)

EIX EDISON INTERNATIONAL 58.49 +1.27 +2.22%

Edison International

Edison International's shares dropped nearly 12% to $57.24 on Monday. They have plunged by about 27% since the fires broke out last week.

Reuters contributed to this report.