California proposes $1.65B film tax credit to draw productions from anti-abortion states

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pleading to Hollywood.

The governor of California supports legislation that will extend the state’s film and television tax program through 2030. Newsom made the announcement on Wednesday in an act to draw filmmakers away from anti-abortion states.

If the bill passes, it will provide $1.65 billion, or $330 million annually, in tax credits to the film and TV industry, as well as other media productions. The initial bill was set to expire in 2025 before Newsom’s proposed extension.

"As other states roll back people’s rights, California will continue to protect fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees," he said in a statement.

"Extending this program will help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce."

On Wednesday morning, Newsom sent out a tweet to Hollywood.

"Today, Hollywood will wake up to this ad," he wrote alongside an open letter. "Time to choose. You can protect your workers, or continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hatred. We’re here for you. We’re extending tax credits for those that come home to the Golden State. Choose freedom. Choose CA."

Throughout the letter, Newsom urged production companies to stop doing business in states that "waged a cruel assault on essential rights."

"Today more than ever, you have a responsibility to take stock of your values — and those of your employees — when doing business in those states," Newsom wrote.

In 2019, Georgia passed legislation that banned abortions after a heartbeat was detected. Companies such as Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, AMC, Sony, CBS and Viacom threatened to leave the state if the law followed through.

After the initial backlash, studios continued to shoot in Georgia and other states that take a stance against abortion rights. About 100,000 people have jobs in the film industry in Georgia alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.