California gas prices nearing $7 a gallon at some pumps

A gallon of regular gasoline at some California pumps is nearing $7 this week, while the costs of other fuels have already surpassed that amount.

Fox News found the price for a regular gallon at a gas station in Southern California this week cost $6.89, while supreme and diesel cost $7.19 and $7.29, respectively.

As of Thursday, the average cost at the pump in California is $6.032 – the highest in the nation, according to AAA data.

Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow blamed the uptick on refinery outages.

"There have been a series of them starting with Hurricane Hilary, which caused some power outages, followed by problems at Chevron refineries" in the Bay Area and Los Angeles and a few other locations, Lipow told FOX Business last week.

Scheduled maintenance has also shut down several gasoline-producing units at the PBF Torrance refinery in Torrance, Lipow added.

According to the California Energy Commission, 90% of the gasoline consumed in California is from in-state refineries, meaning that "significant unplanned refinery outages contribute to increases in the price at the pump."

Meanwhile, AAA data shows that the national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.835. Mississippi has the lowest state average for a gallon of gas, with regular costing an average of $3.255.

