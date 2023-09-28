Expand / Collapse search
Gas Prices

California gas prices nearing $7 a gallon at some pumps

Regular fuel hit $6.89 a gallon at one Southern California gas station this week

A gallon of regular gasoline at some California pumps is nearing $7 this week, while the costs of other fuels have already surpassed that amount.

Fox News found the price for a regular gallon at a gas station in Southern California this week cost $6.89, while supreme and diesel cost $7.19 and $7.29, respectively.

As of Thursday, the average cost at the pump in California is $6.032 – the highest in the nation, according to AAA data.

Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow blamed the uptick on refinery outages. 

RFK JR SAYS HE WOULD BAN FRACKING IN 10-POINT PLAN TO TACKLE PLASTICS POLLUTION

gas prices

In a photo taken this week in Southern California, the price of regular gasoline is seen nearing $7 a gallon. (Fox News / Fox News)

"There have been a series of them starting with Hurricane Hilary, which caused some power outages, followed by problems at Chevron refineries" in the Bay Area and Los Angeles and a few other locations, Lipow told FOX Business last week.

Scheduled maintenance has also shut down several gasoline-producing units at the PBF Torrance refinery in Torrance, Lipow added.

OIL PRICES HIT NINE-MONTH HIGH AS SUPPLY CONCERNS MOUNT

According to the California Energy Commission, 90% of the gasoline consumed in California is from in-state refineries, meaning that "significant unplanned refinery outages contribute to increases in the price at the pump."

Meanwhile, AAA data shows that the national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.835. Mississippi has the lowest state average for a gallon of gas, with regular costing an average of $3.255.

Fox Digital’s Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.