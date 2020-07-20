Woman urinates in California Verizon store after refusing to wear face mask

A dispute at a Verizon store in Roseville, California, involving a woman who refused to wear a face mask escalated when she urinated on the floor and refused to leave, according to a 911 call obtained by CBS Sacramento.

Three people at the Verizon store were "refusing to leave, not wearing a mask… they’ve asked several times and she refuses," a 911 dispatcher told police according to CBS Sacramento.

“They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business," the 911 dispatcher later said.

Verizon requires all in-store customers to wear "a mask or cloth face covering," a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

Most major U.S. retailers, from Costco to Sam's Club, are requiring that customers wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread. Find a comprehensive list here.

