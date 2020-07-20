Expand / Collapse search
Woman urinates in California Verizon store after refusing to wear face mask

Verizon requires all in-store customers to wear face covering to prevent coronavirus spread

Atlanta orthopedic surgeon Dr. Scott Bourbon argues against wearing face masks, citing CDC data for past pandemics.video

Surgeon criticizes mask-wearing, lockdowns

A dispute at a Verizon store in Roseville, California, involving a woman who refused to wear a face mask escalated when she urinated on the floor and refused to leave, according to a 911 call obtained by CBS Sacramento.

KOHL’S, KROGER JOIN WALMART, SAM’S CLUB IN NATIONWIDE CORONAVIRUS MASK MANDATE

Three people at the Verizon store were "refusing to leave, not wearing a mask… they’ve asked several times and she refuses," a 911 dispatcher told police according to CBS Sacramento.

VZVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.55.93-0.37-0.66%

“They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business," the 911 dispatcher later said.

CORONAVIRUS SPREAD REDUCED BY AMERICANS' INCREASED USE OF FACE MASKS: CDC

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, which has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS/Nicholas Pfos)

Verizon requires all in-store customers to wear "a mask or cloth face covering," a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

Most major U.S. retailers, from Costco to Sam's Club, are requiring that customers wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread. Find a comprehensive list here.

