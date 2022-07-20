California amusement park announces chaperone policy after teen fights force early closures

Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm amusement park will begin implementing a chaperone policy for underage guests after a series of fights between park goers over the weekend resulted in the facility shutting down early.

Beginning Friday, guests 17 and younger will be required to have a chaperone who is at least 21 to be admitted into the park. The chaperone must present valid identification with a date of birth, the park said.

"One chaperone may accompany no more than three guests ages 17 or younger per day," the policy states. "Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay."

The requirement will apply to Knott's Berry Farm and Knott's Soak City, its water park that sits across the street from the main park.

LEGOLAND NEW YORK CELEBRATES COMPANY'S 90TH ANNIVERSARY EARLY WITH WEEKLY SURPRISES

The new policy comes days after the park was forced to close early following multiple fights Sunday, which caused panic for guests. The Buena Park Police Department said reports of shots fired were not true.

Social media video showed park security tackling groups of young people to break up a fight. Additional footage showed a young male being punched multiple times on the pavement by another park-goer.

Orange County Fire Authority said three people were injured in the fights . Two people were transported to area hospitals, while the third declined to be brought in for additional medical treatment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.