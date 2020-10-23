Caesars brings live entertainment back to coronavirus-battered Vegas Strip

Caesars Entertainment reintroduced live performances on the once-vibrant Las Vegas Strip this week, the first company to do so after the COVID-19 pandemic sent performers packing almost eight months ago.

Continue Reading Below

The company says it will follow guidelines set forth by health and government officials to ensure the shows don't spread the virus, which health officials have determined is airborne.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REQUIRES CORONAVIRUS TESTING FOR EMPLOYEES

"We are happy to lead the city with an enhanced health and safety plan that will put our team members back to work and keep our guests comfortable while enjoying these popular shows once again," said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars.

Guests attending a live show should expect to undergo a verbal health screening and non-contact temperature check.

Seating will be modified for social distancing, and there will be a limited number of guests allowed per show. Everyone, including, guests and staff, will be required to wear face masks.

The first show "X Country" kicked off at Harrah's on Thursday. Three more will hit company owned-Caesars Palace, Harrah's and Flamingo starting next Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The development may bring signs of relief to Nevada's tourism industry, which is still reeling from the virus despite casinos on the Strip reopening in June. It accounts for one in three jobs in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS