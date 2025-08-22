Cadillac’s Elevated Velocity electric crossover concept car maps out the future of luxury rides

Cadillac unveiled an all-electric high-performance crossover concept car dubbed the Elevated Velocity, offering a preview of what future Cadillac designs might look like.

The car takes inspiration from Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series, but it’s built as a sporty 2+2 crossover that is able to handle regular roads as well as rugged terrain.

Cadillac continues to expand its electric high-performance luxury crossover segment, with the company recently introducing the LYRIQ-V and OPTIQ-V to meet the demand. The Elevated Velocity concept is a continuation of what Cadillac says is "the winning formula of Cadillac V-Series performance could look like in the future."

GM DOUBLES DOWN ON AMERICAN MANUFACTURING WITH $4B INVESTMENT

The concept car combines advanced technologies and an interior aimed at creating a calm, comfortable environment for passengers. At the same time, Cadillac says its lifted platform is calibrated for off-road performance in the most extreme desert locales.

Image 1 of 4

The vehicle was designed to have selectable driving modes so it can perform on any terrain. The car's 24-inch wheels make it capable of handling tough conditions, while still offering a smooth and luxurious ride on regular roads. The car's system can switch instantly between e-Velocity mode, which is for on-road driving, and Terra mode, which enables peak off-road performance, activating air suspension.

The concept car was also designed with a Sand Vision, which enables the driver to achieve better visibility in a sandstorm, and Elements defy, which keeps the exterior of Elevated Velocity clean of external elements and debris such as dust, sand and dirt.

CAR DEALERS MOVE TO COMBAT IMPACT OF TRUMP AUTO TARIFFS WITH AI TOOLS

The concept car's design features gull-wing doors and the wheels feature a blend of flax fiber and black crystal-tinted acrylic. Cadillac’s trademark design pattern shows up in many details of the concept car.

Image 1 of 3

There are also various user experience modes presented in the concept. In Welcome Mode, the car will light up with soft white lighting when approaching the car. The gull-wing doors will simultaneously open while a special animation plays on the steering wheel and Cadillac logos glow on the dashboard.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 58.37 +1.86 +3.29%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Elevate Mode, the car drives itself. The steering wheel and pedals tuck away and lights shift to red. The setbacks glow with infrared light and doors light up in a rhythm to guide breathing. In Velocity Mode, the interior switches to bright, cool white lighting. The floor lights dim and the steering wheel shows key info like speed and navigation to help the driver navigate the road.