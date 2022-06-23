The Cadillac Lyriq is sold out for 2023

Cadillac has closed the books on the first year of production for its Lyriq electric SUV.

The automaker began taking orders for the $62,990 five-passenger utility vehicle on May 19, but announced on Wednesday that any new ones placed will be for 2024 model year vehicles.

Production of the Lyriq is already underway at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory ahead of the start of delivery in the coming weeks.

Cadillac hasn't said exactly how many Lyriqs it will build its first year, but brand VP Rory Harvey said in March that it could be around 20,000.

The factory's production capacity will be ramped up and increased into next year to help meet expected demand, which is expected to be high after a quarter-million people told Cadillac they were interested in buying one.

The 2023 Lyriq features a 340 hp rear-wheel-drivetrain and an official EPA rating of 312 miles per charge. A 500 hp all-wheel-drive version with 500 hp will be added in 2024 for $64,990.

Lyriq buyers can choose between two years of free charging on the EVgo public charging network or a $1,500 credit toward the installation of a 240-volt home charger through Qmerit.

General Motors on Thursday announced a new Plug and Charge feature for the Lyriq and its other electric models that will allow drivers to simply plug them into public charging stations and be billed automatically.