The Cadillac Lyriq is sold out for 2023

Cadillac's first electric vehicle hits the road this summer

Cadillac gearing up to sell only electric vehicles by 2035

Cadillac Global Vice President Rory Harvey on the release of the Lyriq model and how the company plans to go all-electric by 2035

Cadillac has closed the books on the first year of production for its Lyriq electric SUV.

The automaker began taking orders for the $62,990 five-passenger utility vehicle on May 19, but announced on Wednesday that any new ones placed will be for 2024 model year vehicles.

Production of the Lyriq is already underway at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory ahead of the start of delivery in the coming weeks.

FIRST $149,990 CADILLAC ESCALADE-V SUV TO BE SOLD AT CHARITY AUCTION

Cadillac hasn't said exactly how many Lyriqs it will build its first year, but brand VP Rory Harvey said in March that it could be around 20,000.

Cadillac Lyriq assembly plant

Cadillac Lyriq production has begun in Spring Hill, Tennessee. (Cadillac)

The factory's production capacity will be ramped up and increased into next year to help meet expected demand, which is expected to be high after a quarter-million people told Cadillac they were interested in buying one.

Cadillac Lyriq

The Lyriq is a five-passenger, mid-size electric SUV with a 312-mile driving range. (Cadillac)

The 2023 Lyriq features a 340 hp rear-wheel-drivetrain and an official EPA rating of 312 miles per charge. A 500 hp all-wheel-drive version with 500 hp will be added in 2024 for $64,990.

Cadillac Lyriq interior

The Lyriq is available with GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system. (Cadillac)

Lyriq buyers can choose between two years of free charging on the EVgo public charging network or a $1,500 credit toward the installation of a 240-volt home charger through Qmerit.

General Motors on Thursday announced a new Plug and Charge feature for the Lyriq and its other electric models that will allow drivers to simply plug them into public charging stations and be billed automatically.