The electric Cadillac Lyriq has a weird name, here’s why

Cadillac gave its first electric car a musical moniker with an odd spelling: Lyriq. But why?

The automaker’s head of brand strategy, Philip Dauchy, told GM Authority that there are two reasons for the unusual nameplate.

Specific to the upcoming midsize SUV, Dauchy said it was chosen because Cadillac is the most-mentioned car brand in song Lyrics. He didn’t provide the source for that info, but a recent study by LyricFind places it second behind Mercedes-Benz, which still makes it number one among American brands.

As for the spelling, Cadillac is planning to differentiate its electric models from the internal combustion engine ones by giving them names that end with “iq” to signal “that Cadillac is bringing a different type of vehicle to market, one that works in concert with man, nature, and machine.”

In keeping with this naming convention, Cadillac’s next EV to be revealed will be the hand-built Celestiq sedan, which is expected to cost $200,000. And while the company hasn’t officially announced any additional ones, it is aiming to go all-electric by the end of the decade and recently filed trademark applications for Symboliq and Optiq.

As far as its current flagship, the Escalade, GM North America President Steve Carlisle said during a media call ahead of the Lyriq’s reveal that it likely won’t be getting iq-y when it goes electric in the future.

“What we may or may not do in terms of a name of a quote, unquote electric Escalade is a conversation, really for another day,” Carlisle said.

“There is a lot of value in the Escalade name, so it’s not one that we would cast aside easily.”

