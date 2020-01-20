Cadbury’s Easter egg tins cause outrage among chocolate fans

With Easter about three months away, social media users have shared their surprise and distraught with how many eggs they’re receiving for $7.79, which is equivalent to 5.99 British pounds, in commemorative tins.

The backlash is surprising because when Cadbury revealed its Easter range in October, fans were initially excited about the company’s colorful Mini Eggs and Creme Egg gift tins. One Facebook user shared a photo of how much each tin contains on Jan. 15 with the caption: “For anyone interested this is what you get inside from Tesco £5,” as noted in a screenshot obtained by U.K. tabloid The Sun.

The photo has been reposted by fellow social media users who want to inform family and friends about Cadbury’s seasonal offering.

In total, the Cadbury Mini Eggs tin contains 10 small bags of Mini Eggs while the Cadbury Creme Egg tin contains eight full-sized Creme Eggs and one bag of the Mini Eggs.

Single bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs, in particular, have undergone downsizing in recent years, according to British website Good to Know, which cited reports from The Grocer. The miniature-sized treats have been receiving a reduction between seven and 11 percent, however, the price has only dropped 2.5 percent – which may have contributed to the social media outrage.

Cadbury did not respond to FOX Business's request for comment. The company has been transparent with how much chocolate is provided in terms of weight.

With its product announcement, Cadbury noted the Mini Eggs tin weighs 11.2 ounces and the Creme Egg tin weighs 14.4 ounces – though that would require shoppers to know the weight of a single egg or bag beforehand in addition to the tin.

A single 1.4-ounce Cadbury Creme Egg costs about 65 cents at major U.K.-based supermarket chain Tesco. Moreover, a pack of three costs about $1.30 and a pack of five costs about $2.15. Likewise, a single 2.8-ounce bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs costs about $1.30.

Purchasing eight individual Cadbury Creme Eggs and one bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs without the fancy metal packaging would set you back $6.50, which means the tin costs about $1.29. However, purchasing 10 individual bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs would cost around $13, which makes the $7.79 commemorative tin a steal.

There is no news so far whether Cadbury’s tins will be available in the U.S. in time for Easter, however, Americans are accustomed to paying more for the British candies.

At Acme Markets, a single Cadbury Mini Eggs bag and Creme Egg costs $1.49.