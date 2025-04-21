Business leaders react to Pope Francis' death: 'A profound legacy'

Business leaders around the world mourned the death of Pope Francis by posting tributes and condolences on social media Monday morning.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease, died at 88 years old on Monday morning, according to Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized," Farrell said at the Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City on Monday.

Before his passing, Francis spent 38 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital starting on Feb. 14 to treat a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg L.P., and former New York City mayor, posted a tribute to Francis Monday morning. In a post on X, Bloomberg said he had the honor of meeting Francis during his 2015 visit to the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City.

"His message carried special resonance at the site of the 9/11 attacks, and it remains as important today as it was then. His deep commitment to fostering healing and unity inspired people of all faiths around the world, as did his humble style, commitment to the poor, and calls for tackling climate change and protecting the environment," Bloomberg wrote.

Bloomberg said compassion, tolerance and devotion to justice were hallmarks of his papacy.

"The world will deeply miss his moral leadership and universal vision," he added.

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on X that he was "joining people around the world in mourning Pope Francis."

"He lived a life of extraordinary grace and deep compassion. May he rest in peace," Cook wrote.

Cook met with Francis at a private sit-down at the Vatican in October 2022.

Stefano Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali, Italian motorsport executive and CEO of Formula One Group, said in a statement that Francis "was an authentic example of dialogue, kindness and mercy" and that "he leaves behind a profound legacy that will remain with us all forever."

Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Gates Foundation and founder of investment and incubation company Pivotal Ventures, posted on X that spending time with Francis "was one of the honors" of her life.

"By naming himself for the patron saint of the poor, Pope Francis placed poverty at the center of the Gospel," French Gates said. "With grace & love, with faith in action, His Holiness used a healing hand to lift up the most vulnerable among us."

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted on X that the company joins "the world in mourning Pope Francis." The chief executive also commended his leadership and strength.

"He led the Catholic Church with humility and strength, and his message of unification across faiths and backgrounds will endure. May he rest in peace," Pichai said.