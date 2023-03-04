Business jet passenger killed in severe turbulence over New England

A business jet passenger is dead after severe turbulence rocked a Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane with five on board over New England Friday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the rare passenger death.

In a Saturday email to FOX Business, the agency said that the business aircraft diverted to Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and that the severe turbulence over New England had resulted in fatal injuries.

"The plane was on route from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, with five people on board — three passengers and two crew," the NTSB said.

Now, the executive jet is secured at Bradley International Airport.

AMAZON PAUSING VIRGINIA CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND HEADQUARTERS

"NTSB investigators have removed the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder and are continuing to gather information from the flight crew, operator and passengers about the circumstances of the event," the NTSB said.

A preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.

The extent of damage and the cause of death of the passenger remains unclear.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press reported, citing a Federal Aviation Administration database, that the jet is owned by the Kansas City telecommunications company Conexon.

The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Turbulence, which is unstable air in the atmosphere accounted for more than a third of accidents on larger commercial airlines between 2009 and 2018, according to the NTSB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.