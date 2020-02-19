Corporate jet deliveries hit decade high in 2019, helped by new models
Deliveries rose 15% from 703 to 809 jets, the highest level since 2009
(Reuters) - Business jet deliveries across the globe hit a decade high in 2019, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) said on Wednesday, helped by strong market demand for new models.
Deliveries rose 15% from 703 to 809 jets, the highest level since 2009, GAMA said in its 2019 year-end aircraft billing and shipment numbers.
Business jet deliveries are being underpinned by the ramp-up of new models by manufacturers Bombardier Inc and General Dynamics Corp unit Gulfstream Aerospace that offer longer ranges and amenities such as beds and hot showers at 40,000 feet.
Honeywell Aerospace's business aviation outlook from last year expects a 7% rise in deliveries in 2020.
GAMA said North America accounted for 67.1% of business jet deliveries, the largest market for corporate aircraft followed by Europe.
Gulfstream generated the highest value of deliveries with almost $7.9 billion in billings, followed by Bombardier at $5.7 billion.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Matthew Lewis)