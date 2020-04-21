Coronavirus wedding cancelations prompt Busch Beer to give away a year’s supply

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The global coronavirus pandemic has canceled all kinds of scheduled events, including weddings that have been planned out a year or so in advance. However, the beer brand Anheuser-Busch is offering a consolation prize for brides and grooms who had a wedding date that coincided with the outbreak.

A year's supply of Busch Beer will be given to 250 couples who were forced to change their spring wedding plans over the coronavirus.

“Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR,” the company shared in a tweet last week. “Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win.”

Since then, the post has received thousands of likes and comments from supportive Busch Beer fans and hopeful couples – some of whom have already gotten married amid the coronavirus quarantines while others have postponed their weddings to a later date or are trying to wait the pandemic out.

"Wedding season is approaching and we've seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans. Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation," said Daniel Blake, the vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch. "Last year, we were inspired by the incredible number of fans who were making Busch a part of their wedding day. And this year, we wanted to give couples across America something to celebrate until they can officially tie the knot."

To enter Busch Beer’s giveaway, couples will need to upload a photo of themselves on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes. Accompanying the photo should be an explanation of how you have celebrated or plan to celebrate your canceled or postponed spring wedding.

The submission deadline is May 1.

