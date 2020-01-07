Burger King offers free Whoppers for Bronx residents over viral ‘Joker Stairs’

In an elaborate dig at Ronald McDonald and the DVD release of “Joker,” Burger King is extending a complimentary Whopper to Bronx residents who had to endure the influx of tourists that came with Todd Phillips’ billion-dollar film.

The 132-step staircase that connects Shakespeare and Anderson avenues in the borough already had a claim to fame after Ridley Scott’s “American Gangster” flick in 2007. However, the timing of “Joker” and the pursuit of viral social media moments have transformed the area into an unofficial landmark.

Burger King leaned into the phenomenon in a video promo that pokes fun at the photo-happy individuals at the Joker Stairs while issuing sympathy to the locals.

“Dear Bronx, we know clowns can be annoying. But don’t worry. If you live in the Bronx, use the code ‘KINGSTAIRS’ on Uber Eats to get a free Whopper.” the promo says. “And put on a happy face.

The promotion will run until Jan. 12, though it is not clear whether the free burger will be enough for residents who are displeased with temporary visitors.

“We hope it ends soon because we don’t need this,” Jonathan Francis, a 29-year-old Bronx resident told Gothamist in October. “We feel disrespected.”

On Sunday, “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck. The film’s composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, also took home the award for Best Original Score.

Burger King’s current free Whopper promotion comes days after the company offered complimentary Impossible Whoppers to customers who endured inconvenient flight delays over the holidays, which started on Dec. 18 and ended on Dec. 30.

In May, Burger King attempted to mock its competitor McDonald’s with a limited run of “Unhappy Meals.”