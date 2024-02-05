Burger King offers $1 million prize to fan with the best Whopper idea: 'Your moment to shine'

Burger King is offering one lucky – and creative – fan a $1 million prize for devising a new Whopper sandwich.

The chain said that the contest is the first time Burger King has "put the sandwich in the hands (and creativity) of its guests." The sandwich debuted in 1957.

"Calling all flame-grilled fanatics, culinary creators and A.I. aficionados – Burger King, the home of the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich, has a million-dollar question for you: how would you top your Whopper?" the Florida-based fast food chain said in a Monday press release.

"The flame-grilled Whopper currently offers more than 200,000 possible customized combinations, but if you've ever wanted to top the flavorful burger with savory sensations or sweet and sour showstoppers, then your moment to shine has officially arrived."

Intrigued customers can visit Burger King's website to enter the contest. There, they can follow prompts to customize their own ideal Whopper, which can have up to eight toppings.

Contestants must have a Royal Perks account to apply. The competition is open from Monday to March 17.

Three finalists will be selected and invited to Burger King's headquarters in Miami, where the group will "have the opportunity to refine their concepts before they appear on menus nationwide for a limited time later this year," the chain says.

"Guests will then have a chance to try out the three final Whopper creations and vote on their favorite Million Dollar Whopper, with the finalist who receives the most votes taking home the $1 million prize."

Burger King says that its contest also utilizes artificial intelligence.

"After submitting their Million Dollar Whopper idea contest entry, with the power of artificial intelligence (A.I.), they will receive a preview A.I. version of their flame-grilled creation, to which they can then add a personalized A.I. generated-jingle, and a thematic background," the company explained.

"The final image or video can then be shared across their social media platforms."

In a statement, Burger King said that most fans customize their Whoppers already.

"Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of Guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless," Burger King Chief Marketing Officer Pat O'Toole wrote in a statement. "And, whether or not your Whopper ends up in restaurants nationwide, we're giving Guests the opportunity to experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology."