Burger King offers Impossible Whopper deal to spur sales

Burger King is giving customers another incentive to try its plant-based Impossible Whopper.

The Home of the Whopper, whose parent company is Resturant Brands International, included its most recent menu addition made from Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods to its popular two for $6 promotion.

“This unbeatable deal gives friends and family a new reason to come in and try the Impossible Whopper and other BK favorites at an amazing value," said Chris Finazzo, Burger King's North America president.

From soy-based sliders to ground lentil sausages, plant-based meat substitutes continue to surge since the trend took off more than a year ago with U.S. sales of plant-based meat rising faster than sales of regular meat. Nielsen says annual U.S. sales of plant-based meats jumped 42 percent between March 2016 and March 2019 to a total of $888 million. Traditional meat sales rose 1 percent to $85 billion in that same time frame.

Burger King, which was one of the first fast-food-chains to roll out the vegan option from the California startup, sells the Impossible Whopper for roughly a dollar more than its traditional whopper. However, prices may vary depending on location.

However, despite booming sales, these healthier options usually come with a higher price tag at the counter.

Burger King's two for $6 deal comes just after rival McDonald's lowered the price of its vegan burgers made by Beyond Meat in Canada. The company lowered the price of its plant, lettuce and tomato sandwich by 50 Canadian cents as it expanded its trial run for 12 weeks across 28 Canadian restaurants.

Starting Thursday, customers can choose between the Impossible Whopper, spicy crispy chicken, crispy chicken and the company's signature Whopper sandwich. The deal is offered at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.

