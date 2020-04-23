Burger King to give 10,000 free Whoppers to TV watchers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With so many Americans watching TV as they shelter-in-place from the coronavirus, Burger King is giving away free Whoppers to people who see the company’s interactive QR code in commercials.

The company wrote on Twitter: “stay home today & watch the commercials on cable for a change. keep your phone out to scan the QR code in our new spot for a free Whopper with purchase."

When viewers scan the QR code displayed on their TV, they will then be able to claim their free Whopper through the Burger King app, which can be applied to a future purchase.

"We are all locked at home. So why not gamify even what would otherwise be an ordinary TV spot? That was the thinking behind the “QR Whopper” campaign," a Burger King spokesperson told FOX Business.

This is not Burger King's first Whopper giveaway during the pandemic. The fast-food chain had been giving away Whopper's to students who answered trivia questions posted to its Twitter account. That promotion ended April 20.

To take advantage of the promotion, viewers will need to move quickly because the QR code Burger King has applied to their commercial moves relatively fast. The company shared a video example on YouTube a day prior to its Twitter announcement – and no people can’t simply scan the QR code from the example to redeem a free Whopper.

Scanning the example QR code will lead viewers to a webpage that says, “Scoring a WHOPPER is easy but not this easy. Stay tuned on your TV for your real chance to score.”

Burger King is only giving away 10,000 free Whoppers with purchase.

Residents in Alaska and Hawaii will not be able to take part in Burger King’s free Whopper promotion.

