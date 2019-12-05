Canada targeted by Burger King with 5-year expansion plan

As Burger King prepares to expand in the Canadian fast-food market, the fast-food chain is planning to give away TVs, a car and cash in its Winter Whopperland Sweepstakes, according to a recent press release.

One in three purchases of a small, medium or large Burger King meals will have a chance at winning a variety of prizes from Dec. 5-31. The $35,000 grand prize winner will be announced the same day the sweepstakes ends.

Burger King customers play the sweepstakes by finding the code under peel-off stickers found on drinks and fry pods and entering it on the BK app or on BK.com to either redeem their food prize or play for a chance at an instant win prize, according to the sweepstakes rules.

Customers who don’t win the grand prize can still stand to win big with other prizes, and perhaps quite often, too, as the brand revealed it will be giving away more than 50,000 non-food instant win prizes per day through the sweepstakes, including a chance to win a 2020 Jeep Renegade.

Other noteworthy daily instant win grand prizes are free Whopper sandwiches for a year, a trip to Costa Rica, a four-night stay at a Beaches Resort, 50” Roku TVs, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundles and Redbox movie rentals for a year.

Meanwhile, the company has been in the midst of a coordinated Canadian expansion, where Burger King will be opening more than 100 restaurants in Ontario and Manitoba during the next five years after Burger King Canada signed an expansion deal with their long-time partner Redberry Restaurants, according to QSR Magazine.

"For far too long, Canadian burger lovers have not had enough flame-grilled options to choose from," Matt Wright, general manager at Burger King Canada. told OSR. "Premium ingredients and signature recipes have defined Burger King for 50 successful years in Canada. We're excited that even more Canadians will be introduced to the iconic Burger King brand and our great tasting food."

The expansion will grow Burger King's Canadian presence by 25 percent, QSR reports. Windsor, Canada, was the site of Burger King's first non-U.S. location when it opened in 1969. Since then, the brand has continued to open locations throughout Canada. It now has more than 300 locations, the majority of which are franchises under Redberry Restaurants. That franchise company owns and operates 110 Burger King locations in Canada and will be operating more than 100 stores set to open over the next five years.

“We’re hungry for growth, planning to build more than 100 new locations in the next 5 years, which will almost double Redberry’s size,” said CEO Redberry Ken Otto in a press release. “We have an exciting pipeline for new Burger King restaurants and our talented Redberry team, and Burger King Franchisor Partner, are poised and ready for rapid expansion in Canada.”

"We are so excited to expand the Burger King brand in Canada," Otto added. "We've been a proud Burger King Canada partner for 15 years and we can't wait to light the fire in those grills in more than 100 brand new locations."

The company recently hit a home run with their Impossible Whopper, a meatless, plant-based patty that set social media ablaze with viral marketing while initiating a wave of meat-free imitations at competing fast-food chains.

