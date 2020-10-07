Bugatti could set revenue record in 2020, but will delay second model, company president says

Bugatti is still making bank.

The VW Group-owned hypercar maker could set a record year for revenue in 2020 despite the global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but is still feeling its effects.

Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann told Bloomberg that plans for a second model that would slot in below its $3 million Chiron hypercar have been put on hold.

“We had talks about a second-model lineup,” Winkelmann told the outlet. “This was now blocked due to the coronavirus crisis; we’re not talking about what’s coming next.”

This is the second time this year the VW Group-owned automaker has announced a development delay for the new vehicle, which a company source told Automotive News would be neither a sedan or SUV.

“We want to do something different,” the source said.

Bugatti delivered 33 Chirons through the first half of 2020, which was down from 42 last year, but Winklemann said in March that its order book is completely filled for the year and over 70 percent of 2021’s production capacity is already spoken for.

More than 250 Chiron’s have been sold since its 2016 debut, which is half of the self-imposed 500 car production limit Bugatti has set for it. It is available in several versions that include the 300+, which is capable of reaching 300 mph and starts at $3.85 million, while the one of a kind La Voiture Noire became the most expensive new car ever sold in 2019 when a still undisclosed customer bought it for $18.9 million.

In September, Car Magazine reported that VW Group was in talks to sell Bugatti to Croatian electric car company Rimac, in order to focus on more mainstream models, but Winkelmann declined to comment on the report.

