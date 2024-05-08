Expand / Collapse search
Bud Light sales still suffering in US a year after controversy

Partnership with Dylan Mulvaney sparked a boycott of Bud Light

Former Anheuser-Busch president of operations Anson Frericks reacts to Bud Light's Super Bowl commercial. video

Bud Light won't 'turn around' until they regain consumer trust: Anson Frericks

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light brand has still not recovered in the U.S. more than a year since the beverage giant's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a boycott of the beer.

In its first-quarter earnings released Wednesday, A-B reported a 2.6% increase in revenue globally, but a 9.1% decrease in America. Sales to retailers in the U.S. were down 13.7%, primarily driven by a drop in Bud Light volume, the company said.

bud light cans

Bud Light sales in the U.S. continue to drag on Anheuser-Busch more than a year after controversial partnership sparked a boycott. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sales to wholesales in the U.S. market were also down by 10.1%, and the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped by 19.7%.

Total volumes globally were down 0.6% in the quarter, with A-B's beer volumes down by 1.3%, but non-beer volumes were up by 3.5%.