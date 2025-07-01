Buc-ee's opens two new locations in South Atlantic area this week as expansion continues

Two new Buc-ee’s locations debuted this week as the popular travel center chain continues to increase locations across the country.

Buc-ee’s launched a new travel center in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday, just a day after a location in Mount Crawford, Virginia, officially opened its doors to customers for the first time, according to X posts from the company.

With the opening of the new travel center in Brunswick, Georgia is now home to three Buc-ee’s locations. The newest site is a massive 74,000-square-foot space and is equipped with 120 gas pumps.

The travel center chain had announced June 30 as the planned opening date for the Brunswick location earlier in the month.

"Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations; on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline," Buc-ee’s executive Stan Beard said in a June 23 press release. "The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here."

Meanwhile, the Buc-ee’s that debuted in Mount Crawford on Monday marked the company’s entrance into the state of Virginia.

The Mount Crawford Buc-ee’s is similarly sized to the one in Brunswick.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that Buc-ee’s held at the Mount Crawford location.

"Virginia is proud to welcome Buc-ee’s to the Commonwealth," the governor said in a press release. "I’m proud to give Buc-ee’s a warm Virginia welcome as they open the next chapter of their story here in Virginia, bringing 200 jobs and an investment of more than $60 million into Rockingham County."

Customers visiting the two newly-opened Buc-ee’s locations can expect to see Beaver Nuggets, homemade fudge, kolaches and other "Buc-ee’s favorites," like the chain’s other travel centers, press releases indicated.

The Brunswick and Mount Crawford openings brought the Buc-ee’s travel center count to 54.

The company has been bringing its travel centers to more states in recent years as part of a "multi-state expansion" it launched in 2019, according to press releases.

In mid-May, Buc-ee’s began construction in Goodyear, Arizona, for the state's inaugural travel center with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Buc-ee’s and another chain, Murphy USA, ranked No. 3 for customer satisfaction among convenience store chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Convenience Store Study 2024 released in the fall of last year.

Wawa, which has also been expanding rapidly in recent years, led convenience store customer satisfaction, scoring 82 out of 100. Second-place went to QuikTrip, according to the ACSI.