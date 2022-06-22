Expand / Collapse search
Broadway ditching mask mandate starting July 1

For the week ending June 19, Broadway shows collectively grossed approximately $29.5 million in ticket sales

New York City's 41 Broadway theaters will ditch their mask mandate starting July 1. 

While Broadway dropped its vaccine mandate at the end of April, the industry has extended its mask mandate multiple times since reopening in September.

Though masking will now be optional, the Broadway League encourages audience members to continue to wear them. The masking policy for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as Broadway continues to monitor the latest science related to COVID-19.

Audience members scream and applaud during "Chicago" at Ambassador Theatre on reopening night on September 14, 2021 in New York City. "Chicago" along with three other major musicals reopened tonight after being closed for 18 months due to the coronav ((Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. "Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall. We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."

For the week ending June 19, Broadway shows collectively grossed approximately $29.5 million in ticket sales. The top five Broadway shows that led last week's ticket sales include Hamilton ($2,230,433), The Lion King ($1,947,145), Wicked ($1,894,999), The Music Man ($1,780,050) and MJ The Musical ($1,660,978).

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster perform a number from "The Music Man" onstage during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) | Getty Images

Long-running musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, which grossed $600,482 and $552,033 last week, respectively, recently announced they would be closing on Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.

Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk attend the curtain call during the opening night of "Company"  at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The gender-swapped revival of the musical Company, which grossed $727,178 last week, will also close on July 31.