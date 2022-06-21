Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter dishes on joining the metaverse, acquiring fantasy football team

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is joining the list of celebrities stepping into the metaverse, and his recent purchase of the Tampa Bay Bull Sharks fantasy football team is expediting the trip.

Carter appeared on "Varney & Co." Tuesday to give a rundown of the virtual universe that could soon take the tech world – and the sports realm – by storm.

"I'm really excited because someone has developed a metaverse with the purpose of driving 24/7, 365 days out of the year fantasy sports," he said.

Carter said users can get involved by drafting players using NFTs, establishing skillsets for players and, if finances allow, purchasing teams.

"I was a collector of cards when I was younger… I would collect football cards, baseball cards, and NFTs are no different than that. What they're doing is they're actually taking your favorite card, and you will be able to draft your player if you want," he said.

Carter added that the platform allows users to customize their players by giving them different skills and attributes that benefit the entire team. Users can also make cash salaries.

"I always wanted to be the owner of a team," he said. "What I can do is I can draft players and anybody else out there can get into the action as well by drafting players, plugging and playing and then making money. This is fantasy sports…"

Though Carter didn't disclose how much he paid to purchase the Bull Sharks, he noted teams are purchased using real cash instead of cryptocurrencies.

Former NBA stars Magic Johnson and LaMelo Ball, former NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice and other stars have also purchased virtual football teams and joined the metaverse to compete against Carter.