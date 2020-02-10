Expand / Collapse search
British Airways flight crosses Atlantic in record time

The flight had been expected to take 102 minutes longer

By FOXBusiness
A British Airways flight from New York to London becomes the first subsonic plane to make the Atlantic crossing in less than 5 hours and big-tech companies are sending their employees into the classroom to teach tech to students. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

A British Airways flight has set a new speed mark for a commercial passenger plane crossing the Atlantic.

The fight landed early Sunday morning at Heathrow Airport in London after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just four hours and 56 minutes earlier.

British Airways confirmed the flight time for the Boeing 747 plane, saying the company prioritizes safety over speed.

That set a new speed record for subsonic — or slower than the speed of sound — commercial aircraft, according to Flightradar24, which tracks global flights.

The previous record was held by a Norwegian Air flight, which flew between the two cities with a flight time of five hours and 13 minutes.

The flight had been expected to take 102 minutes longer.

The recent average flight time between New York and London is 6 hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

The wind and air currents were considered ideal for a fast flight.

The supersonic Concorde flights used to fly across the Atlantic in just over three hours, but stopped flying in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.